Hibernian make approach for St Mirren's Paul McGinn

Hibernian have made an approach for St Mirren full-back Paul McGinn, according to Saints boss Jim Goodwin.

However, Goodwin is hopeful of persuading the 29-year-old - who is out of contract in summer - his future lies in Paisley.

Hibs view McGinn as a replacement for Jason Naismith, who is set to be sidelined for six months with a knee injury.

"There has been a bit of interest and we'll see what happens," said Goodwin.

"There's been an enquiry and the ball is in Paul's court.

"But we don't want to lose anyone, especially someone as important as Paul has been to this club over the years. But we don't want to keep a player that is unhappy. So we'll see what comes of it."