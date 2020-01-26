Emiliano Sala: Nantes pay tribute to Argentine striker
French club Nantes paid tribute to their former striker Emiliano Sala at Sunday's game against Bordeaux.
Nantes worse a special shirt in the Argentina colours, and there were giant tifos around the ground and a minute's applause before kick-off.
Their home game came five days after the first anniversary of Sala's death.
The Argentine was flying to join Cardiff City from Nantes when the plane carrying him crashed into the English Channel on 21 January 2019.
His body was recovered from the plane wreckage in early February 2019, but 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, has still not been found.