Irish Premiership: Coleraine ready for Reds test - Kearney

Conor McMenanin heads in to give Cliftonville victory over Coleraine at Solitude last month

Bannisiders boss Oran Kearney is looking forward to Monday night's "six-pointer" against title rivals Cliftonville at the Showgrounds.

Both teams are now five points off the top after wins for Crusaders and Linfield on Saturday.

"It's a hell of a title race - I can't remember a season like it with five teams involved," said Kearney.

"When you plays teams around you it's more of a six-pointer and this is a big game which we are relishing."

Cliftonville edged out Coleraine 1-0 in the league last month and the Reds are on a high after clinching Co Antrim Shield glory in dramatic fashion.

Ballymena were 1-0 up in last Tuesday's Windsor Park decider before Cliftonville netted twice deep into injury-time as Paddy McLaughlin won a first trophy as Reds boss.

Ryan Curran scored the 97th-minute winner and he believes the Shield success can only help the Solitude side in the title run-in.

"Teams have proved before that winning the Co Antrim Shield or League Cup can propel them to bigger and better things," he said.

"We are well in the mix and it will give us a bit of belief - who knows what can happen come the end of the season."