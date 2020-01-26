FA Cup fifth-round draw live on the BBC on Monday, 27 January

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Liverpool

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup will be held on Monday - and you can watch it live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

The draw takes place during The One Show on BBC One at 19:19 GMT.

Former FA Cup winners Glen Johnson and Teddy Sheringham will pull out the numbers at BBC Broadcasting House.

In a change to the usual format, all eight ties will be played across three midweek nights between 3-5 March with no replays.

Media playback is not supported on this device Long-range screamers & horrible misses - best of Saturday's FA Cup

There are 23 teams in the draw for the last 16, including Bournemouth and record 13-time winners Arsenal, who contest the final tie of the fourth round on Monday (20:00).

Of the nine teams definitely through, Portsmouth, eighth in League One, are the lowest ranked. League Two Northampton Town are in the draw after forcing a replay against Championship Derby County.

Sheringham scored in Manchester United's FA Cup final win over Newcastle United in 1999, while Johnson was an FA Cup winner with Portsmouth in 2008.

Why are fifth-round ties being played in midweek?

For the first time, the Premier League is having a mid-season break in February, which sees each team get a weekend off.

Four Premier League matches will take place on the opening weekend of the top-flight's inaugural winter break, with six more the following weekend.

All 10 matches have different kick-off times, meaning none of the games will be played at the same time.

The schedule was agreed in June 2018 between the Football Association, the Premier League and EFL.

The FA Cup fifth round has been moved to midweek dates outside the period set aside for the break, with replays being scrapped.

If any of the eight ties are level after 90 minutes there will be 30 minutes of extra time and, if necessary, penalties to determine a winner on the night.

FA Cup fifth-round draw numbers

1. Manchester United

2. Chelsea

3. Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur

4. Sheffield Wednesday

5. AFC Bournemouth or Arsenal

6. Northampton Town or Derby County

7. Leicester City

8. Sheffield United

9. Reading or Cardiff City

10. West Bromwich Albion

11. Norwich City

12. Coventry City or Birmingham City

13. Manchester City

14. Newcastle United or Oxford United

15. Portsmouth

16. Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool