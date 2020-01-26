Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid0Leganés0

Atlético Madrid v Leganés

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 15Savic
  • 18Felipe
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 10Correa
  • 5Partey
  • 14Llorente
  • 8Saúl
  • 9Morata
  • 7Sequeira

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Saponjic
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 32Riquelme
  • 35Sánchez

Leganés

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 16Rosales
  • 12AwaziemBooked at 11mins
  • 4Omeruo
  • 3Bustinza
  • 5Silva
  • 17Eraso
  • 8García del Pozo
  • 6Mesa
  • 24Rodrigues
  • 7Braithwaite

Substitutes

  • 2Navarro
  • 13Soriano
  • 15Tarín
  • 18Carrillo
  • 19Ruibal
  • 27Rodríguez
  • 29Mourid
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Roque Mesa (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Eraso with a cross.

Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).

Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.

Attempt blocked. Roque Mesa (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.

Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Renan Lodi.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. João Félix tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.

Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).

Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kévin Rodrigues with a through ball.

Booking

Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).

Attempt saved. Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Kenneth Omeruo.

Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).

João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Felipe.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona21134450252543
2Real Madrid20127138132543
3Sevilla2111552720738
4Atl Madrid219932214836
5Valencia219753229334
6Getafe209652920933
7Villarreal219483629731
8Ath Bilbao2171042215731
9Real Sociedad209473328531
10Osasuna2161052825328
11Real Betis207672932-327
12Granada2183102528-327
13Levante2182112632-626
14Alavés2165102231-923
15Real Valladolid2041061723-622
16Eibar2064102029-922
17Mallorca2053122234-1218
18Celta Vigo2037101730-1316
19Leganés2136121633-1715
20Espanyol2136121738-2115
View full Spanish La Liga table

