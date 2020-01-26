Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Atlético Madrid v Leganés
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 24Vrsaljko
- 15Savic
- 18Felipe
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 10Correa
- 5Partey
- 14Llorente
- 8Saúl
- 9Morata
- 7Sequeira
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 16Herrera
- 17Saponjic
- 20Machín Pérez
- 22Hermoso
- 32Riquelme
- 35Sánchez
Leganés
- 1Cuéllar
- 16Rosales
- 12AwaziemBooked at 11mins
- 4Omeruo
- 3Bustinza
- 5Silva
- 17Eraso
- 8García del Pozo
- 6Mesa
- 24Rodrigues
- 7Braithwaite
Substitutes
- 2Navarro
- 13Soriano
- 15Tarín
- 18Carrillo
- 19Ruibal
- 27Rodríguez
- 29Mourid
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Roque Mesa (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Eraso with a cross.
Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.
Attempt blocked. Roque Mesa (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. João Félix tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kévin Rodrigues with a through ball.
Booking
Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
Attempt saved. Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Kenneth Omeruo.
Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Felipe.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.