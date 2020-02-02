Jade Moore (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Reading Women v Manchester United Women
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 27Laws
- 2Leine
- 5BartripBooked at 74mins
- 22Potter
- 11Harding
- 6JamesSubstituted forUtlandat 45'minutes
- 8Allen
- 18MooreBooked at 61mins
- 23Rowe
- 4Williams
- 9Eikeland
Substitutes
- 1Moloney
- 3Pacheco
- 14Farrow
- 16Utland
- 19Chaplen
- 26Howard
- 29Skeels
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 2Harris
- 4TurnerBooked at 66mins
- 21Turner
- 20Smith
- 12Ladd
- 14Groenen
- 10ZelemBooked at 80mins
- 19Ross
- 9Sigsworth
- 16James
Substitutes
- 3Okvist
- 6Palmer
- 15Mikalsen
- 17Arnot
- 26May
- Attendance:
- 1,256
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Fara Williams (Reading Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Hand ball by Lauren James (Manchester United Women).
Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lisa-Marie Utland (Reading Women).
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Remi Allen (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women).
Booking
Molly Bartrip (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Molly Bartrip (Reading Women).
Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fara Williams (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women).
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Martha Harris.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.
Penalty saved! Fara Williams (Reading Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Amy Turner (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Reading Women. Lisa-Marie Utland draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Amy Turner (Manchester United Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Martha Harris.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.
Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jade Moore (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lauren James (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Women).
Attempt blocked. Martha Harris (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Amy Turner (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lisa-Marie Utland (Reading Women).
Attempt missed. Lisa-Marie Utland (Reading Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.
(Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jo Potter (Reading Women).
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Jackie Groenen.
Foul by Kirsty Smith (Manchester United Women).
