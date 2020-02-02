The FA Women's Super League
Reading Women1Man Utd Women1

Reading Women v Manchester United Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

  • 27Laws
  • 2Leine
  • 5BartripBooked at 74mins
  • 22Potter
  • 11Harding
  • 6JamesSubstituted forUtlandat 45'minutes
  • 8Allen
  • 18MooreBooked at 61mins
  • 23Rowe
  • 4Williams
  • 9Eikeland

Substitutes

  • 1Moloney
  • 3Pacheco
  • 14Farrow
  • 16Utland
  • 19Chaplen
  • 26Howard
  • 29Skeels

Man Utd Women

  • 27Earps
  • 2Harris
  • 4TurnerBooked at 66mins
  • 21Turner
  • 20Smith
  • 12Ladd
  • 14Groenen
  • 10ZelemBooked at 80mins
  • 19Ross
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 16James

Substitutes

  • 3Okvist
  • 6Palmer
  • 15Mikalsen
  • 17Arnot
  • 26May
Attendance:
1,256

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

Jade Moore (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

Goal!

Goal! Reading Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Fara Williams (Reading Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Hand ball by Lauren James (Manchester United Women).

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Lisa-Marie Utland (Reading Women).

Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Remi Allen (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women).

Booking

Molly Bartrip (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Molly Bartrip (Reading Women).

Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Fara Williams (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women).

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Martha Harris.

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.

Penalty saved! Fara Williams (Reading Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Amy Turner (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Reading Women. Lisa-Marie Utland draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Amy Turner (Manchester United Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Martha Harris.

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Booking

Jade Moore (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lauren James (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Women).

Attempt blocked. Martha Harris (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Amy Turner (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lisa-Marie Utland (Reading Women).

Attempt missed. Lisa-Marie Utland (Reading Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.

(Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jo Potter (Reading Women).

Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Jackie Groenen.

Foul by Kirsty Smith (Manchester United Women).

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women1412023562936
2Chelsea Women1311204083235
3Arsenal Women14110337112633
4Man Utd Women126152091119
5Everton Women126061716118
6Reading Women135351924-518
7Tottenham Women135171222-1016
8West Ham Women124171528-1313
9Brighton Women143381028-1812
10B'ham City Women11218520-157
11Liverpool Women12138413-96
12Bristol City Women12138837-296
View full The FA Women's Super League table

