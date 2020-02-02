Attempt missed. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Chelsea Women v West Ham United Women
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
- 28Telford
- 3Blundell
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 25Andersson
- 18Mjelde
- 24Spence
- 5IngleSubstituted forCarterat 67'minutes
- 11ReitenSubstituted forBachmannat 67'minutes
- 22Cuthbert
- 9EnglandSubstituted forMurphyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Carter
- 21Cooper
- 23Bachmann
- 27Napier
- 30Berger
- 34Wardlaw
- 35Murphy
West Ham Women
- 18Brosnan
- 22Fisk
- 5FlahertyBooked at 26mins
- 26Vetterlein
- 2Redisch Kvamme
- 10SimicSubstituted forGalabadaarachchiat 60'minutes
- 12LonghurstBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMiddagat 60'minutes
- 21Dali
- 11Baunach
- 7Lehmann
- 8KiernanSubstituted forde Graafat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moorhouse
- 13Wallén
- 15Galabadaarachchi
- 16Littlejohn
- 17de Graaf
- 23Middag
- 25Smith
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
- Attendance:
- 3,304
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Attempt saved. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Emily Murphy replaces Beth England.
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) header from very close range is too high.
Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women).
Attempt saved. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.
Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).
Jacynta Galabadaarachchi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ramona Bachmann replaces Guro Reiten.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessica Carter replaces Sophie Ingle.
Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jacynta Galabadaarachchi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Katharina Baunach (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 6, West Ham United Women 0. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Jacynta Galabadaarachchi replaces Julia Simic.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Tessel Middag replaces Kate Longhurst.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Esmee de Graaf replaces Leanne Kiernan.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 5, West Ham United Women 0. Beth England (Chelsea Women) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 4, West Ham United Women 0. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Attempt saved. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.
Attempt saved. Kenza Dali (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Courtney Brosnan.
Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
