The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea Women6West Ham Women0

Chelsea Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

  • 28Telford
  • 3Blundell
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 25Andersson
  • 18Mjelde
  • 24Spence
  • 5IngleSubstituted forCarterat 67'minutes
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forBachmannat 67'minutes
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 9EnglandSubstituted forMurphyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Carter
  • 21Cooper
  • 23Bachmann
  • 27Napier
  • 30Berger
  • 34Wardlaw
  • 35Murphy

West Ham Women

  • 18Brosnan
  • 22Fisk
  • 5FlahertyBooked at 26mins
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 2Redisch Kvamme
  • 10SimicSubstituted forGalabadaarachchiat 60'minutes
  • 12LonghurstBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMiddagat 60'minutes
  • 21Dali
  • 11Baunach
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8KiernanSubstituted forde Graafat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Moorhouse
  • 13Wallén
  • 15Galabadaarachchi
  • 16Littlejohn
  • 17de Graaf
  • 23Middag
  • 25Smith
Referee:
Amy Fearns
Attendance:
3,304

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home20
Away3
Shots on Target
Home12
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women).

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Emily Murphy replaces Beth England.

Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) header from very close range is too high.

Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women).

Attempt saved. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.

Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).

Jacynta Galabadaarachchi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ramona Bachmann replaces Guro Reiten.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessica Carter replaces Sophie Ingle.

Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Jacynta Galabadaarachchi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Katharina Baunach (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Women 6, West Ham United Women 0. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United Women. Jacynta Galabadaarachchi replaces Julia Simic.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United Women. Tessel Middag replaces Kate Longhurst.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United Women. Esmee de Graaf replaces Leanne Kiernan.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Women 5, West Ham United Women 0. Beth England (Chelsea Women) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert following a corner.

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Women 4, West Ham United Women 0. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Drew Spence.

Attempt saved. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).

Second Half

Second Half begins Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.

Attempt saved. Kenza Dali (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Courtney Brosnan.

Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women1412023562936
2Chelsea Women1311204083235
3Arsenal Women14110337112633
4Man Utd Women126152091119
5Everton Women126061716118
6Reading Women135351924-518
7Tottenham Women135171222-1016
8West Ham Women124171528-1313
9Brighton Women143381028-1812
10B'ham City Women11218520-157
11Liverpool Women12138413-96
12Bristol City Women12138837-296
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you