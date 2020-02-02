The FA Women's Super League
Brighton Women1Everton Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Everton Women

Line-ups

Brighton Women

  • 1Walsh
  • 8BartonBooked at 75mins
  • 14Kerkdijk
  • 21Le Tissier
  • 3GibbonsBooked at 87mins
  • 4Bowman
  • 17Connolly
  • 7Whelan
  • 15GreenBooked at 82mins
  • 9UmotongBooked at 63minsSubstituted forNatkielat 66'minutes
  • 11Nildén

Substitutes

  • 2Roe
  • 10Natkiel
  • 12Lundorf Skovsen
  • 19Simpkins
  • 20Williams
  • 24Bennink
  • 25Fiskerstrand

Everton Women

  • 18MacIver
  • 2Hinds
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 13StringerBooked at 38minsSubstituted forClemaronat 66'minutes
  • 15PikeSubstituted forCainat 45'minutes
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 17Graham
  • 11Kelly
  • 8Kaagman

Substitutes

  • 5van Es
  • 14Morgan
  • 16Cain
  • 21Clemaron
  • 23Korpela
  • 25Coan
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

Booking

Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Lucy Graham (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danielle Bowman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).

Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.

Booking

Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Barton.

Attempt saved. Hannah Cain (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Everton Ladies).

Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.

Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies).

Amanda Nildén (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Maéva Clemaron replaces Abbey-Leigh Stringer.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kate Natkiel replaces Ini-Abasi Umotong.

Booking

Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).

Danielle Bowman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Megan Finnigan (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Amanda Nildén (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Taylor Hinds (Everton Ladies).

Second Half

Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Everton Ladies 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton Ladies. Hannah Cain replaces Molly Pike.

Half Time

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Everton Ladies 0.

Foul by Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

