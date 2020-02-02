Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.
Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 10StanwayBooked at 62mins
- 6Houghton
- 4Bonner
- 3Stokes
- 8Scott
- 19Weir
- 24Walsh
- 15Hemp
- 9BremerSubstituted forWullaertat 62'minutes
- 18White
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 12Toland
- 16Park
- 25Wullaert
- 28Bissell
- 34Benameur
- 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo
Arsenal Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 20Maier
- 6Williamson
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 15McCabeBooked at 84mins
- 14RoordBooked at 81mins
- 8Nobbs
- 7van de DonkBooked at 61mins
- 17Evans
- 11Miedema
- 23MeadBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 16Quinn
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 26Grant
- 27Filis
- 30Mace
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Booking
Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jill Roord (Arsenal Women).
Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Attempt missed. Leonie Maier (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ellie Roebuck.
Attempt saved. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Leonie Maier (Arsenal Women).
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leonie Maier (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Tessa Wullaert replaces Pauline Bremer.
Booking
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Booking
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Ellen White (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.
Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 0. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.
Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the left.
