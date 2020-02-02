The FA Women's Super League
Man City Women2Arsenal Women1

Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 10StanwayBooked at 62mins
  • 6Houghton
  • 4Bonner
  • 3Stokes
  • 8Scott
  • 19Weir
  • 24Walsh
  • 15Hemp
  • 9BremerSubstituted forWullaertat 62'minutes
  • 18White

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 12Toland
  • 16Park
  • 25Wullaert
  • 28Bissell
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo

Arsenal Women

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 20Maier
  • 6Williamson
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 15McCabeBooked at 84mins
  • 14RoordBooked at 81mins
  • 8Nobbs
  • 7van de DonkBooked at 61mins
  • 17Evans
  • 11Miedema
  • 23MeadBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 16Quinn
  • 18Peyraud-Magnin
  • 26Grant
  • 27Filis
  • 30Mace

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Booking

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jill Roord (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jill Roord (Arsenal Women).

Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Attempt missed. Leonie Maier (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ellie Roebuck.

Attempt saved. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Leonie Maier (Arsenal Women).

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Leonie Maier (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Tessa Wullaert replaces Pauline Bremer.

Booking

Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Booking

Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).

Ellen White (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.

Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).

Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 0. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Keira Walsh.

Second Half

Second Half begins Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.

Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women1412023562936
2Chelsea Women1311204083235
3Arsenal Women14110337112633
4Man Utd Women126152091119
5Everton Women126061716118
6Reading Women135351924-518
7Tottenham Women135171222-1016
8West Ham Women124171528-1313
9Brighton Women143381028-1812
10B'ham City Women11218520-157
11Liverpool Women12138413-96
12Bristol City Women12138837-296
View full The FA Women's Super League table

