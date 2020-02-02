Foul by Leigh Griffiths (Celtic).
Hamilton Academical v Celtic
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 31Southwood
- 2McGowan
- 40Hamilton
- 12Adedoyin
- 3McMann
- 13Gogic
- 7Collar
- 25Martin
- 10Alston
- 20Moyo
- 99Ogkmpoe
Substitutes
- 6Hunt
- 8Davies
- 16Templeton
- 21Want
- 22Gourlay
- 26Dales
- 28Smith
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 57Welsh
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 49Forrest
- 21Ntcham
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 3Taylor
- 9Griffiths
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 11Klimala
- 13Bauer
- 14Arzani
- 15Hayes
- 17Christie
- 18Rogic
- 29Bain
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Korede Adedoyin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
Hand ball by David Moyo (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.
Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).
Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.