Scottish Premiership
Hamilton0Celtic0

Hamilton Academical v Celtic

Follow live coverage from 12:00 GMT

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 31Southwood
  • 2McGowan
  • 40Hamilton
  • 12Adedoyin
  • 3McMann
  • 13Gogic
  • 7Collar
  • 25Martin
  • 10Alston
  • 20Moyo
  • 99Ogkmpoe

Substitutes

  • 6Hunt
  • 8Davies
  • 16Templeton
  • 21Want
  • 22Gourlay
  • 26Dales
  • 28Smith

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 57Welsh
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 49Forrest
  • 21Ntcham
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 3Taylor
  • 9Griffiths
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 11Klimala
  • 13Bauer
  • 14Arzani
  • 15Hayes
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 29Bain
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Leigh Griffiths (Celtic).

Korede Adedoyin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).

Hand ball by David Moyo (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.

Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).

Marios Ogkmpoe (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24202264145062
2Rangers23183257134457
3Motherwell2413293428641
4Aberdeen2410863027338
5Livingston249783631534
6Hibernian247983339-630
7Kilmarnock2475122230-826
8St Johnstone235992142-2124
9Ross County2457122350-2722
10St Mirren2456131932-1321
11Hamilton2447132340-1719
12Hearts2439122339-1618
View full Scottish Premiership table

