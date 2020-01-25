Match ends, Torino 0, Atalanta 7.
Torino 0-7 Atalanta: Josip Ilicic hat-trick in seven-goal thrashing
Atalanta dealt a seven-goal thrashing to Torino in Serie A, as Josip Ilicic scored a remarkable goal from the halfway line on his way to a hat-trick.
Slovenian Ilicic struck a quickly taken free-kick from just inside the Torino half to lob home goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu for his second goal of the game.
Robin Gosens and Dvan Zapata scored before Ilicic extended the lead to 5-0.
The home side had Armando Izzo and Sasa Lukic sent off before Luis Muriel added two more for Atalanta late on.
It is the second time fifth-placed Atalanta have scored seven in one game this season, thumping Udinese 7-1 in October, and they now have 57 league goals this term, 11 more than the next highest side Lazio.
Rather than the scoreline, the game will most likely be remembered for Ilicic's quick-thinking strike from 40 metres - his ninth goal in his last six games.
But the wonder goal garnered different reactions from both team's Twitter accounts...
Line-ups
Torino
- 39SiriguBooked at 89mins
- 5IzzoBooked at 76mins
- 33Nkoulou
- 30Djidji
- 29De Silvestri
- 7LukicBooked at 89mins
- 23Meité
- 93LaxaltSubstituted forMillicoat 65'minutes
- 24VerdiSubstituted forEderaat 79'minutes
- 21Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forSilveira Neves Vojnovicat 78'minutes
- 9Belotti
Substitutes
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 10Falque
- 17Singo
- 18Ujkani
- 20Edera
- 22Millico
- 25Rosati
- 36Silva Nascimento
- 80Adopo
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 2Toloi
- 6Palomino
- 19Djimsiti
- 33HateboerBooked at 89mins
- 15de RoonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forPasalicat 57'minutes
- 11Freuler
- 8GosensSubstituted forMurielat 82'minutes
- 10Gómez
- 72IlicicSubstituted forMalinovskiyat 71'minutes
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 3Caldara
- 9Muriel
- 17Piccoli
- 18Malinovskiy
- 20Da Riva
- 31Rossi
- 55Okoli
- 57Sportiello
- 88Pasalic
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away14
- Corners
- Home4
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
