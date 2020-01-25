Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Schalke 04 0.
Bayern Munich 5-0 FC Schalke 04: Robert Lewandowski scores again in comfortable win
Robert Lewandowski scored his 21st Bundesliga goal of the season as Bayern Munich thrashed Schalke to move a point behind league leaders RB Leipzig.
Lewandowski opened the scoring after visiting goalkeeper Markus Schubert fumbled Thomas Muller's cross.
Muller and Lewandowski both had goals disallowed before the German doubled Bayern's lead late in the first half.
Second-half strikes from Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara and Serge Gnabry completed the scoring.
Lewandowski is the first player to net 21 goals in the opening 19 games of a Bundesliga season since Gerd Muller in 1972-73.
The Poland international capitalised on Schubert's early error to give Bayern the lead, slotting into an empty net from close range.
Welsh forward Rabbi Matondo went close to an equaliser when his shot from the edge of the box was deflected on to the crossbar by Jerome Boateng, but Bayern continued to lay siege to the visitors' goal.
Muller's instinctive finish was ruled out for offside, before VAR disallowed Lewandowski's powerful effort after full-back Benjamin Pavard had strayed into an offside position.
Germany striker Muller was not to be denied though, converting Goretzka's knock-down on the stroke of half-time for his 100th Bayern goal in all competitions at Allianz Arena.
Ex-Schalke midfielder Goretzka rubbed salt into his former club's wounds with a magnificent scissor-kick five minutes into the second half, before Lewandowski teed up Thiago for a simple finish eight minutes later.
Second-half substitute Gnabry capped a comprehensive victory in the final minute of normal time, beating Schubert from the edge of the area after cutting in from the left flank.
Earlier on Saturday, leaders RB Leipzig slipped to a surprise 2-0 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.
After dominating the first half, Julian Nagelsmann's side fell behind through Almamy Toure's first Bundesliga goal before Filip Kostic completed the scoring in second-half stoppage time.
RB Leipzig host Borussia Monchengladbach next Saturday before travelling to Bayern in their next away league match.
Monchengladbach are now just two points behind the league leaders after beating struggling Mainz 3-1 at home.
Robin Quaison gave Mainz a shock lead, but an Alassane Plea double and a further strike from Florian Neuhaus sealed a comfortable victory for the hosts.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 32Kimmich
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forCoutinhoat 62'minutes
- 25Müller
- 18GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 78'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forGnabryat 68'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Odriozola
- 10Coutinho
- 11Cuisance
- 22Gnabry
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 35Zirkzee
Schalke
- 23Schubert
- 20KennySubstituted forMcKennieat 80'minutes
- 4Kabak
- 5Nastasic
- 24Oczipka
- 6Mascarell
- 18Caligiuri
- 8Serdar
- 25Harit
- 14MatondoSubstituted forBoujellabat 57'minutes
- 11GregoritschSubstituted forKutucuat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McKennie
- 3Miranda
- 15Kutucu
- 16Boujellab
- 19Burgstaller
- 21Todibo
- 28Schöpf
- 34Langer
- 37Mercan
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, FC Schalke 04 0.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Schalke 04 0. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt missed. Nassim Boujellab (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Weston McKennie replaces Jonjoe Kenny.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Leon Goretzka.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.
Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Omar Mascarell.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Jonjoe Kenny tries a through ball, but Amine Harit is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Ivan Perisic.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Amine Harit tries a through ball, but Ahmed Kutucu is caught offside.
Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Philippe Coutinho replaces Thiago.
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, FC Schalke 04 0. Thiago (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Nassim Boujellab replaces Rabbi Matondo.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Ahmed Kutucu replaces Michael Gregoritsch.
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, FC Schalke 04 0. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
Attempt saved. Thiago (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Markus Schubert.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04).
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Bayern München 2, FC Schalke 04 0.