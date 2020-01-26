African Champions League: Holders Esperance confirm quarter-final place

The African Champions League trophy

Holders Esperance of Tunisia drew 2-2 with Raja Casablanca on Saturday as both clubs booked their places in the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.

Abdelraouf Benguit put Group D leaders Esperance ahead in the penultimate match of the group campaign, with Fabrice Gael Ngah hitting an equaliser for the Moroccans after the break.

Bard Banoun then stunned the hosts with a goal after 67 minutes to put Raja 2-1 up, but Fedi Ben Choug struck a late equaliser to make it 2-2.

That result ended the faint hopes of Group D's chasing pack, despite AS Vita Club's 4-1 win over Algeria's JS Kabylie in DR Congo.

Egyptian club Zamalek, who drew 0-0 with already-qualified TP Mazembe of DR Congo on Friday, had their qualification to the knock-out phase confirmed after Zambia's Zesco United drew 1-1 with Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in the other Group A game on Saturday.

There is still all to play for in Group B after Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan beat Platinum 1-0 in Zimbabwe thanks to a goal from Mohamed Eldai.

Al Hilal are now level with group leaders Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia who play Egypt's Al Ahly on Sunday. Ahly are a further two points adrift in third.

Wydad Casablanca's 3-1 win over Algeria's USM Alger on Friday night was enough for them to qualify from Group C along with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns who drew 2-2 with Petro Atletico on Saturday in Angola.