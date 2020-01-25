FA Cup: What happened in the fourth round on Saturday?

Conor Townsend's ninth-minute strike was enough to send West Brom through at West Ham's expense

Championship leaders West Brom upset West Ham and League One Portsmouth thumped Barnsley to book their places in the FA Cup fifth round while Oxford United held Newcastle to a goalless draw at St James' Park.

West Brom defender Conor Townsend scored the only goal of the game at London Stadium before his side withstood second-half pressure from West Ham after Semi Ajayi was sent off for a second bookable offence.

League One play-off chasers Portsmouth overcame Championship strugglers Barnsley 4-2 courtesy of goals by Ben Close, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis and Christian Burgess.

Meanwhile, Pompey's fellow League One play-off chasers Oxford United put in a solid performance to hold Premier League Newcastle to a stalemate and set up a replay at their Kassam Stadium.

And there was late drama at St Mary's as Sofiane Boufal scored a late equaliser for Southampton against Tottenham to ensure a fourth-round replay was needed between the Premier League sides.

In Saturday's other all-Premier League tie, Norwich beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor thanks to two goals in four second-half minutes by Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic.

Elsewhere, Muhamed Besic and Oliver Norwood netted as Sheffield United beat Millwall at The Den to reach the last 32.

In the lunchtime kick-off, Leicester held off a spirited second-half showing from Brentford to claim a 1-0 win and a place in the fifth round.

Following a goalless draw between Coventry City and Birmingham City, that game will also go to a replay, which will be played at the same stadium as the League One side are using Birmingham's ground for home games this season.

And after two goals in the opening 10 minutes, Reading and Cardiff City drew 1-1 and will play a replay at Cardiff City Stadium.