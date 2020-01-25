Mark Marshall: Northampton Town sign winger from Gillingham until end of season

Mark Marshall.
Mark Marshall played 29 times last season as Charlton won promotion from League One

Northampton Town have signed Mark Marshall from Gillingham on a deal until the end of the season.

The ex-Charlton and Bradford winger has made more than 350 senior appearances but has started just three league games since joining the Gills last summer.

"Mark is a player we are delighted to have been able to bring in as he had a lot of interest from clubs in a higher division," said manager Keith Curle.

"He has a record of playing his part in successful promotion campaigns."

Northampton are sixth in League Two and took Championship side Derby County to an FA Cup fourth-round replay by holding them to a goalless draw on Friday.

