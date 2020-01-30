Premier League predictions: Lawro v Georgia, synth-pop singer-songwriter and former QPR & Arsenal youth player

Manchester City's bid to retain their Premier League title is all but over, but their hopes of securing a top-four place - and Champions League football - for a 10th straight season appear a whole lot healthier.

City are 17th points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United and sixth-placed Spurs, whom they play at the weekend.

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "I just think that after seeing City get beaten by United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, their manager Pep Guardiola will have them at it for this one.

"Spurs have a decent record against City in the recent past but, without the injured Harry Kane, they are just not firing properly at the moment."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against synth-pop singer-songwriter Georgia, whose new album 'Seeking Thrills' is out now.

"Football is an important part of my life," said Georgia. "It's who I am, really. I love sport and I always try to keep up to date with football. I really loved being a playmaker - my heroes were people like Paul Scholes, and his vision with the balls he used to put in. I loved the creative side of the game, and I scored my fair share of goals too."

Before embarking on her musical career, Georgia - full name Georgia Barnes - played as a left-winger for QPR and Arsenal's youth teams, although she is a Manchester United fan.

She told BBC Sport: "I grew up in central London and in the flats where I lived, we had a massive courtyard where kids would play football.

"I guess from an early age I expressed an interest in hanging about with other people and kicking a ball around. From there, I went on to playing football in the parks, and just getting stuck in during games with boys.

"I remember one day in Regent's Park a guy walked up to me and said 'I'm a scout for Queen's Park Rangers, I've just watched you play football and I think you'd be really good - come down to a training session and see how you get on'.

"I was like 'wow' so suddenly I found myself in a training session for QPR girls' under-15s, or whatever, and then I was in the team, so it was training Wednesday and then game Sunday.

"That went on for quite a few years before the team sort of dispersed and I found myself at Arsenal doing a couple of training sessions.

Georgia has enjoyed seeing the successes of the Lionesses in recent years - "It has been amazing, so emotional, hearing about Wembley selling out for their games," she said. "I feel very nostalgic thinking about it because I think about all the girls I trained with and the work and the dedication and discipline it takes to be a footballer. Women are putting as much hard work in as the men do, and we are finally seeing it paying off and people appreciating it."

"It was mad really. For a while, all I wanted to be was a footballer but back then it was quite hard for women's football. There was still a struggle about whether it could be a career.

"There were quite a few players I looked up to, like Rachel Yankey - I remember meeting her at one of Arsenal's award ceremonies. She was the person who had made it but there were so many others who just did it as a hobby.

"At that time there were doubts whether the women's game had a future or not, so I am so chuffed that it is now where it is at, and girls can now have a future and a career in it.

"I still play when I can. I was in San Francisco recently and one of my crew members, Tristan, had this app on his phone and we met up with this group of people by the Golden Gate Bridge for a game.

"It was wicked. It was a full-on game and I was not quite prepared for it really - I was in agony for days afterwards."

Premier League predictions - week 25 Result Lawro Georgia SATURDAY Leicester v Chelsea x-x 2-0 3-1 Bournemouth v Aston Villa x-x 1-2 2-0 Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd x-x 1-1 0-0 Liverpool v Southampton x-x 3-0 3-0 Newcastle v Norwich x-x 2-0 2-2 Watford v Everton x-x 1-1 1-2 West Ham v Brighton x-x 1-0 2-1 Man Utd v Wolves x-x 1-2 2-0 SUNDAY Burnley v Arsenal x-x 2-1 1-1 Tottenham v Man City x-x 0-2 2-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Leicester v Chelsea (12:30 GMT)

This is a big game for Leicester after they missed out on the Carabao Cup final in midweek, because a win here would mean they go 11 points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Both of these teams have been up and down with their results in recent weeks, but I am more concerned about Chelsea's form because I am not sure where their goals are going to come from with Tammy Abraham expected to be out.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Georgia's prediction: 3-1

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Bournemouth finally got back to winning ways last time out against Brighton but Aston Villa will be on a high after their Carabao Cup semi-final win.

Villa have taken four points from their past two games in the Premier League too and I just have a feeling they will edge this one as well.

Their win over Leicester to book their place at Wembley should really kick them on for the remainder of the season, because their players will be playing for a chance to start that final.

It is extremely tight at the bottom of the table, but a Villa win here would give them a bit of breathing space, and that is what I think will happen.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Georgia's prediction: Bournemouth are in my heart because my mum is from there and my Uncle Mike is a season-ticket holder. 2-0

Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd

Sheffield United have only won one of their past five league games but they are still only a point off fifth place.

Crystal Palace ended their run of draws with a home defeat at the hands of Southampton and I don't think they will win this one either - the Blades are very good on the road.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Georgia's prediction: 0-0

Liverpool v Southampton

Southampton have been great of late, and what a story their rise up the table has been.

But Saints have to go to Anfield next and, even though they are playing extremely well, it is hard to see them upsetting a Liverpool side who are just cruising along at the moment.

The Reds made very easy work of West Ham on Wednesday and I can see this game being a similar story.

Media playback is not supported on this device West Ham 0-2 Liverpool: The title is not yet won - Jurgen Klopp

I think the time has passed where you can look at Liverpool and think 'where are they going to slip up?' in terms of the title race. That ship has sailed, although Jurgen Klopp will keep saying differently until it is mathematically done.

Each week they are getting closer to going the whole league season unbeaten but, for me, whether they manage it or not will be decided once the title has been won and the Champions League has restarted.

Klopp only wants trophies - he is not interested in records or staying unbeaten - so he will chop and change his side then. On Saturday, sadly for Saints, they will be at full strength.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Georgia's prediction: 3-0

Newcastle v Norwich

Newcastle could not find a way past Oxford in the FA Cup but they have made a nice habit of scoring important late goals in the league - like they did against Chelsea, then Everton.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newcastle United 0-0 Oxford United highlights

Norwich beat the Magpies at Carrow Road in August, with Teemu Pukki scoring a hat-trick, but Newcastle have improved at the back since then.

The way Steve Bruce's side are set up, they give teams very little space and few opportunities - so I don't see Pukki having anything to celebrate this time.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Georgia's prediction: 2-2

Watford v Everton

Watford's unbeaten run under Nigel Pearson was ended by Aston Villa in their last league game, and that was probably their sloppiest performance since he took charge in early December.

They were not great in the FA Cup against Tranmere either, but that does not really matter because it was basically their reserve team that lost that tie.

As for Everton, well you could sum them up at the moment by the way they failed to see out their game against Newcastle despite leading 2-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.

Media playback is not supported on this device Everton played a 'fantastic' game - Carlo Ancelotti

They have improved a lot under Carlo Ancelotti, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Georgia's prediction: 1-2

West Ham v Brighton

This is a huge game for both sides, who are both sitting just above the relegation zone.

I was at London Stadium on Wednesday to watch Liverpool play West Ham and the Hammers are lacking someone with pace up front.

Media playback is not supported on this device West Ham 0-2 Liverpool: We didn't take our chances - Moyes

Brighton will go there, get the ball down and play nice football but will they hurt West Ham? They tend to play in front of teams, so the answer is no.

This is likely to be a very tight game, though. At Upton Park, you always felt the crowd were a huge help to West Ham but in their new home they are so far from the pitch they may as well be in a different postcode.

So it will be hard for the Hammers' fans to make themselves heard, but they have to be at it here because they know this is a big one.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Georgia's prediction: This is for my dad, who is a West Ham fan. 2-1

Man Utd v Wolves (17:30 GMT)

There has not been much between these sides when they have met previously in the league or FA Cup this season, and I think this will be another close game.

I am going with Wolves to sneak a win, though. Manchester United played well and won at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, which will have been a big effort for them, while Wolves have had the week off.

I have been impressed by Nuno Espirito Santo's side whenever I have seen them, including their last game, which ended in a narrow defeat by Liverpool.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wolves 1-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp savours Firmino's 'magic moment' as Reds edge Wolves

They have easily given Liverpool their toughest test in any of their league games this season, and I think they will have too much for United.

I thought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were decent against City in the Carabao Cup semi-final, and they got a very good result - unfortunately it was the first leg that did for them.

But the last time they won at the Etihad, in December, they followed that result up by drawing with Everton and losing to Watford, so the question is which United team will turn up this weekend?

We just don't know and, as a manager, that must drive Solskjaer crazy.

United's struggles for consistency mean there is a lot of pressure on new signing Bruno Fernandes, who is expected to improve them in midfield once his deal from Sporting Lisbon is done, but it is a big ask for him to make an immediate impact.

Sometimes, when players arrive from Portugal, you can tell they have not been playing in an intense league like the Premier League - where it can be 'bang, bang, bang' all the time. It can take a while to adjust.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Georgia's prediction: 2-0

Why does she support United? "I have always loved United since I was a young kid. I know I am a Londoner and I get a lot of stick for it - I should support QPR! - but ever since my dad sat me down when I was seven or something, watching United win the treble in 1999, I just thought they were one of the greatest teams. I loved the era of Sir Alex Ferguson."

SUNDAY

Burnley v Arsenal (14:00 GMT)

I know Burnley went out of the FA Cup against Norwich but they had a couple of excellent results in the Premier League before then, against Leicester and Manchester United.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Burnley 1-2 Norwich City

I am still not sure how Arsenal nicked a point against Chelsea in their last league game but at least it shows they have got something about them under their new manager Mikel Arteta.

This is a big test for Arteta, though. There is a reason why Burnley have established themselves in the Premier League, and it is because their blueprint works.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Georgia's prediction: Sorry, Gooners. 1-1

Tottenham v Man City (16:30 GMT)

City boss Pep Guardiola has got to be thinking about the first leg of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid at the end of February, because it is coming up fast.

That competition is so open, it could be anyone's - including City's.

Guardiola has been experimenting with different formations in recent weeks but I think he needs to start by picking his best team, and stick with it.

If he does that, then I don't think City will have any problems creating chances against Spurs - and, if they take them, they will win.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Georgia's prediction: This is a tricky one, it is going to be a tight game but on behalf of half of my family I am going with Spurs. 2-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

From FA Cup fourth-round weekend, Lawro got eight correct results, with two exact scores from the 16 ties.

Lawro also correctly predicted Liverpool would beat West Ham 2-0 on Wednesday night, giving him an extra 40 points to add to his score in week 18.

Before that game was played, Lawro had 'lost' that week by 60-40 to Serge from Kasabian (who predicted a 1-1 draw) but now can claim an 80-60 win instead.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 24 23 0 1 69 +1 2 Liverpool 24 21 3 0 66 -1 3 Tottenham 24 17 5 2 56 +3 4 Chelsea 24 17 4 3 55 0 =5 Arsenal 24 11 7 6 40 +5 =5 Man Utd 24 11 7 6 40 0 7 Leicester 24 11 5 8 38 -4 =8 Burnley 24 9 4 11 31 +5 =8 Watford 24 9 4 11 31 +11 =8 West Ham 24 9 4 11 31 +9 11 Everton 24 8 6 10 30 +1 12 Bournemouth 24 9 2 13 29 +6 13 Aston Villa 24 8 4 12 28 +3 14 Wolves 24 8 3 13 27 -7 15 Newcastle 24 7 2 15 23 -1 16 Southampton 24 6 3 15 21 -7 17 Brighton 24 6 2 16 20 -2 18 Sheff Utd 24 5 3 16 18 -10 19 Crystal Palace 24 4 5 15 17 -8 20 Norwich 24 2 7 15 13 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 160 Gabriel Luna 140 Arnold Schwarzenegger 100 Adam Peaty 90 Avelino, Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Bobby Seagull, Geraint Thomas 80 Tom Davis, Andy Murray, Stephen Graham 78 Lawro (average after 24 weeks) 70 David Baddiel, Richard Hawley, Kojo, Michael Johnson, Craig Mitch, Alex Scott 60 Sonny Bill Williams, Serge from Kasabian, Stefan Ratchford 50 Chelcee Grimes, Reece Parkinson, Sam Warburton 40 Stephen Fry, Hugh Grant, Neil Jones, Tommy O'Dell, Steve Queralt 30 Matthew McConaughey, Seth Rollins

Total scores after week 24 Lawro 1,880 Guests 1,640