Scottish League Two: Cove Rangers maintain 100% home record to stay out in front

Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson scored his 20th goal of the season to help the league leaders to a 2-0 win over Annan Athletic.

Edinburgh City kept pace in second after coming from behind to beat Stenhousemuir 2-1.

Bottom side Brechin City were on the wrong end of a thrilling 3-2 match-up with Cowdenbeath.

Queen's Park came from 2-0 down to draw with Albion Rovers and Elgin City were 2-1 victors against Stirling Albion.

The league's top scorer Megginson got the ball rolling for Cove Rangers, while Jamie Masson - fourth in the scoring chart - notched his 17th of the campaign in the last five minutes to secure the points.

The win keeps Paul Hartley's side five points clear at the top, with Edinburgh City coming from behind to prevail at Stenhousemuir.

David Hopkirk gave the hosts a 12th-minute lead, but second-half goals from Daniel Handling and Scott Shepherd keeps pressure on the league leaders.

Brechin City, five points adrift at the foot of the table, looked to have mounted an impressive comeback, with second-half goals from Paul Allan and Dougie Hill cancelling out two first-half goals from Cowdenbeath's Jordan Allan and Archie Thomas.

However, defender Craig Barr restored the hosts' lead 15 minutes from time with a fine free-kick and his strike proved to be decisive, keeping them seven points clear of fourth-placed Elgin City, who held on to beat Stirling Albion.

Shane Sutherland and Kane Hester goals had the away side cruising after 50 minutes and, while Jordan McGregor's goal with half an hour left kept things tight, City held on.

On a day of comebacks, Albion Rovers saw two first-half goals from Declan Byrne and Ousman See cancelled out by goals from Queen's Park's David Galt and Salim Kouider-Aissa.

Aron Lynas was sent off for Albion in the 85th minute and there was further frustration when Byrne's late penalty was saved by William Muir.