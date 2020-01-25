Adam Lecky: No further contact on 'strange' transfer situation - David Jeffrey

Media playback is not supported on this device High-flying Crues see off Ballymena

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has said "you are probably better asking Glentoran" about the future of striker Adam Lecky.

Glentoran launched an audacious double bid for Lecky and Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley, which were both rejected.

Lecky started in the Sky Blues' defeat away to Crusaders on Saturday.

"I was a bit concerned it may affect his performance, but I thought he was most professional and most faithful," said Jeffrey.

"It is interesting because in the timeline of events, everyone seemed to know about what Glentoran were going to do before contact was made with our chairman," added the 57-year-old.

"It is a strange situation, and as far as we are concerned there has been no further contact by Glentoran."

'Inappropriate to comment' to Glentoran business

Glentoran's bids for Lecky and Gormley both surpassed the Irish League transfer record of £55,000, which was paid by Linfield for Glenn Ferguson in 1998.

"You respect the fact that different people will do their business in different ways," added Jeffrey on the nature of Glentoran's approach.

"Maybe Glentoran have the money that they could have afforded Joe Gormley and Adam Lecky together.

"That's Glentoran's business, and it would be inappropriate for me to comment on how they do it.

"I found it strange, and I've been asked a straight question if there has been any further contact, and no there hasn't."

Lecky played the full 90 minutes as Ballymena went down 2-0 to the Crues, and Jeffrey, who was marking his 200th games as Sky Blues boss, , says he was pleased the 28-year-old was unaffected by the speculation.

"We've spoken to Adam and I don't really know how else to clarify the situation, and we have tried to keep him informed," he added.

"What has been pleasing is how Adam played today. It didn't affect him.

"He appreciates the fact that at the beginning of the season, after we played in Europe, he was out for a period (with injury).

"We were really patient and we didn't rush him back in any shape or form, then he had the two unfortunate sending offs, and again we stood fully behind him.

"He played today tremendously well, but going forward you are probably better asking Glentoran."