Alan Forest: Livingston approach for Ayr winger confirmed by Gary Holt

Alan Forrest came through the youth ranks at Ayr

Livingston have made an approach to sign Ayr United winger Alan Forest for next season.

The 23-year-old brother of Celtic's James is out of contract this summer and Livingston hope to secure him on a pre-contract deal.

Manager Gary Holt told BBC Scotland: "It is well-documented we've spoken to Ayr to get permission to talk to Alan Forest.

"If we can get that concluded, that would be great as a pre-contract."

Forrest, who played once for Scotland Under-21s, came through the youth system at Ayr and has scored eight times in 25 appearances this season for the side sitting third in the Scottish Championship.

Holt has signed three players on loan during January - defender Ciaron Brown returned for a second spell from Cardiff City, while Robby McCrorie arrived from Rangers after fellow goalkeeper Ryan Schofield picked up an injury in his debut after signing from Huddersfield Town.

"It's the joys of this window that you're trying to get a bit work done but looking further afield as well for the coming months because you can't stand still," he said. "If you stand still, you'll get caught out.

"We are always checking and we are coming into this last week when people are suddenly becoming more available and teams are desperately trying to get people in."