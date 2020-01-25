West Ham United Women: Ruesha Littlejohn agrees deal with Hammers

Ruesha Littlejohn
Ruesha Littlejohn scored her first Republic of Ireland goal in a 5-1 win over Northern Ireland in 2013

Republic of Ireland forward Ruesha Littlejohn has signed a deal until the end of the season with Women's Super League side West Ham United.

Littlejohn, who originally joined on non-contract terms, featured in the Hammers' 1-0 victory at Reading in the League Cup in November.

The 29-year-old has previously played for Liverpool, Glasgow and London Bees.

"I'm looking forward to what the rest of the campaign has to offer," she said.

Full-back Olivia Smith, 19, has also joined West Ham on non-contract terms.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you