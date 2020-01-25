West Ham United Women: Ruesha Littlejohn agrees deal with Hammers
Republic of Ireland forward Ruesha Littlejohn has signed a deal until the end of the season with Women's Super League side West Ham United.
Littlejohn, who originally joined on non-contract terms, featured in the Hammers' 1-0 victory at Reading in the League Cup in November.
The 29-year-old has previously played for Liverpool, Glasgow and London Bees.
"I'm looking forward to what the rest of the campaign has to offer," she said.
Full-back Olivia Smith, 19, has also joined West Ham on non-contract terms.
