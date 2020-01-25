Spanish La Liga
Valencia2Barcelona0

Valencia 2-0 Barcelona: Quique Setien suffers first defeat as Barcelona boss

Maxi Gomez, Valencia
Maxi Gomez completed the scoring following a swift Valencia counter-attack

Quique Setien suffered his first defeat as Barcelona manager as Valencia claimed their first home win over the Spanish champions since 2007.

The hosts broke the deadlock when Jordi Alba deflected Maxi Gomez's powerful strike past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Gomez, who had a first-half penalty saved by Ter Stegen, completed the scoring in the second half.

There were unsavoury scenes before the game as rival fans clashed outside the Mestalla Stadium.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 1Doménech
  • 18Wass
  • 24Garay
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14Gayá
  • 20Torres
  • 17CoquelinBooked at 54mins
  • 6Kondogbia
  • 8SolerSubstituted forSobrinoat 90'minutes
  • 9GameiroSubstituted forRodrigoat 59'minutes
  • 22GómezSubstituted forCostaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Costa
  • 4Mangala
  • 16Lee
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 23Sobrino
  • 28Rivero
  • 34Esquerdo

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3PiquéBooked at 10mins
  • 23UmtitiBooked at 43mins
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 52mins
  • 31FatiSubstituted forColladoat 85'minutes
  • 21de JongSubstituted forRakiticat 85'minutes
  • 8ArthurSubstituted forVidalat 56'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 10Messi
  • 17Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 4Rakitic
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 30Collado
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
45,882

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Valencia 2, Barcelona 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Valencia 2, Barcelona 0.

Offside, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Rubén Sobrino replaces Carlos Soler.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Álex Collado replaces Ansu Fati.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Frenkie de Jong.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

Offside, Valencia. Jaume Costa tries a through ball, but Ferrán Torres is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Jaume Costa replaces Maxi Gómez.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Valencia 2, Barcelona 0. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferrán Torres.

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ezequiel Garay (Valencia).

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno replaces Kevin Gameiro.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona21134450252543
2Real Madrid20127138132543
3Atl Madrid209832214835
4Sevilla2010552520535
5Valencia219753229334
6Getafe209652920933
7Ath Bilbao2171042215731
8Real Sociedad209473328531
9Villarreal208483428628
10Osasuna2161052825328
11Granada208392526-127
12Real Betis207672932-327
13Levante2182112632-626
14Alavés206592129-823
15Real Valladolid2041061723-622
16Eibar2064102029-922
17Mallorca2053122234-1218
18Celta Vigo2037101730-1316
19Espanyol2136121738-2115
20Leganés2035121633-1714
View full Spanish La Liga table

