Match ends, Valencia 2, Barcelona 0.
Valencia 2-0 Barcelona: Quique Setien suffers first defeat as Barcelona boss
Quique Setien suffered his first defeat as Barcelona manager as Valencia claimed their first home win over the Spanish champions since 2007.
The hosts broke the deadlock when Jordi Alba deflected Maxi Gomez's powerful strike past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Gomez, who had a first-half penalty saved by Ter Stegen, completed the scoring in the second half.
There were unsavoury scenes before the game as rival fans clashed outside the Mestalla Stadium.
Line-ups
Valencia
- 1Doménech
- 18Wass
- 24Garay
- 5Gabriel
- 14Gayá
- 20Torres
- 17CoquelinBooked at 54mins
- 6Kondogbia
- 8SolerSubstituted forSobrinoat 90'minutes
- 9GameiroSubstituted forRodrigoat 59'minutes
- 22GómezSubstituted forCostaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Costa
- 4Mangala
- 16Lee
- 19Rodrigo
- 23Sobrino
- 28Rivero
- 34Esquerdo
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3PiquéBooked at 10mins
- 23UmtitiBooked at 43mins
- 5BusquetsBooked at 52mins
- 31FatiSubstituted forColladoat 85'minutes
- 21de JongSubstituted forRakiticat 85'minutes
- 8ArthurSubstituted forVidalat 56'minutes
- 18Alba
- 10Messi
- 17Griezmann
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 4Rakitic
- 15Lenglet
- 22Vidal
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 30Collado
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 45,882
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 2, Barcelona 0.
Offside, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Rubén Sobrino replaces Carlos Soler.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Álex Collado replaces Ansu Fati.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Frenkie de Jong.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Offside, Valencia. Jaume Costa tries a through ball, but Ferrán Torres is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Jaume Costa replaces Maxi Gómez.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 2, Barcelona 0. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferrán Torres.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ezequiel Garay (Valencia).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno replaces Kevin Gameiro.