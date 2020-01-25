Valencia 2-0 Barcelona: Quique Setien suffers first defeat as Barcelona boss

From the section

Maxi Gomez completed the scoring following a swift Valencia counter-attack

Quique Setien suffered his first defeat as Barcelona manager as Valencia claimed their first home win over the Spanish champions since 2007.

The hosts broke the deadlock when Jordi Alba deflected Maxi Gomez's powerful strike past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Gomez, who had a first-half penalty saved by Ter Stegen, completed the scoring in the second half.

There were unsavoury scenes before the game as rival fans clashed outside the Mestalla Stadium.

More to follow.