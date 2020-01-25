Shane McGinty: Dungannon Swifts bring in midfielder

Shane McGinty joined the Sky Blues from Ballinamallard United in 2018

Dungannon Swifts have signed Shane McGinty just over a week after the midfielder was released by Ballymena.

The 25-year-old joins the Stangmore Park's battle against relegation and goes straight into the squad for Saturday's game against Institute.

"I'm delighted to get Shane over the line - he's a quality player and gives us options in midfield and attack," said Swifts boss Kris Lindsay.

"He is still relatively young but he has a lot of experience."

Ballymena said the former Coleraine, Institute and Ballinamallard player was released as he wished to "consider his footballing options".

"Shane will boost our squad greatly, add to our options and he'll give us a freshen up, which is much needed leading up to the run-in," Lindsay told the club website.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the quality he will bring with him to Stangmore and getting to work with him on the training pitch."

Dungannon lie 10th in the Premiership and just one spot above the relegation zone.