James Husband: Blackpool sign on-loan full-back on 18-month deal

James Husband (right) has played 26 times in all competitions for Blackpool this season

On-loan defender James Husband has signed an 18-month contract with League One club Blackpool.

Husband, 26, initially joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Norwich City in July.

And, after making 26 appearances in all competitions this term, he has now joined on a full-time basis.

"The plan has always been to sign him permanently and we're pleased that we've now got the deal done," said Blackpool boss Simon Grayson.

Husband added: "This is one of the most ambitious clubs in the league and I'm glad to be part of it.

"Everybody in this club wants to get to the Championship and you've seen that ambition with the players that we've signed in this window."

