Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan hope to sign Tottenham midfielder on Monday

Christian Eriksen has made 225 appearances for Totteham since joining the club in 2013

Inter Milan hope to complete the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham on Monday.

The Denmark midfielder's future has been uncertain since the end of last season, when he said he was ready to seek a fresh challenge away from the Premier League.

After a hoped-for move to Spain failed to materialise, the 27-year-old started the season with Spurs.

It is understood an outline agreement is in place to be finalised next week.

Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is expected to command a fee of around £16.9m, despite his patchy recent form.

He would be the third former Premier League player to sign for Inter during the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea.

Inter have slipped four points behind Serie A leaders Juventus following successive draws against Atalanta and Lecce.