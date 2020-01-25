Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Defoe, Peterborough, Burton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts secured the signing of Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce from English League One club Burton Albion by paying around £150,000 to find off competition from clubs in Scotland and England. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former England striker Jermain Defoe is on the verge of agreeing a new deal with Rangers as manager Steven Gerrard emphatically ruled out cashing in on on strike rival Alfredo Morelos. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has reiterated his stance that none of his title-challenging Rangers stars will be sold before the end of the transfer window with the likes of midfielder Glen Kamara, right-back James Tavernier and centre-half Connor Goldson being linked with moves away. (The National)

Right-back Jon Flanagan would "love" to extend his Rangers contract, which ends this summer, despite appearance against St Mirren at Ibrox on Wednesday being only his ninth of the campaign. (The National)

Celtic have run the rule over Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney as a host of clubs scout the in-demand 23-year-old. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed he is eyeing one more quality signing before the close of the transfer window but has distanced himself with a move for Hibernian winger Martin Boyle. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has dismissed a newspaper report suggesting the Edinburgh club have said they will only consider bids of more than £1.5m for winger Martin Boyle but stressed they have no inter. (Edinburgh Evening News, print edition)

Aberdeen parted with a £70,000 fee to secure the arrival of winger Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone this month after the 25-year-old had initially agreed a pre-contract agreement to move in the summer. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Tommy Wright has criticised the lack of signings by St Johnstone, whose chairman, Steven Brown, hired former Kilmarnock chief executive Kirsten Robertson to run the Scottish Premiershp club last year, insisting that his advice on football matters is ignored. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon feels as though there is a witch-hunt in the media against Leigh Griffiths, saying that the Scotland forward is not getting enough credit for battling through his mental health issues. (The National)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Finn Russell remains hopeful of being involved in Scotland's Six Nations campaign, despite his relationship with head coach Gregor Townsend appearing to have hit rock bottom following a Sunday evening drinking session in the team hotel bar that led to the fly-half being told he would not be involved in the championship opener a week on Saturday. (The National)

Fly-half Finn Russell has chosen to play for Racing 92, who had initially given him the weekend off, on Saturday after being banished from the Scotland camp following a drinking session. (Daily Mail, print edition)