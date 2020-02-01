Albion Rovers v Cove Rangers
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|21
|17
|1
|3
|57
|25
|32
|52
|2
|Edinburgh City
|21
|15
|2
|4
|41
|24
|17
|47
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|20
|11
|2
|7
|29
|23
|6
|35
|4
|Elgin
|22
|7
|7
|8
|35
|27
|8
|28
|5
|Annan Athletic
|22
|8
|3
|11
|31
|45
|-14
|27
|6
|Stirling
|21
|7
|5
|9
|24
|21
|3
|26
|7
|Queen's Park
|21
|7
|5
|9
|29
|32
|-3
|26
|8
|Albion
|19
|5
|5
|9
|28
|38
|-10
|20
|9
|Stenhousemuir
|22
|5
|5
|12
|26
|43
|-17
|20
|10
|Brechin
|21
|4
|3
|14
|27
|49
|-22
|15