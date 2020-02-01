Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Raith Rovers
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium

Airdrieonians v Raith Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22126443291442
2Falkirk22118344133141
3Airdrieonians2211563325838
4East Fife228953429533
5Montrose2110293530532
6Dumbarton218492836-828
7Clyde216782734-725
8Peterhead2274112633-725
9Forfar2254132139-1819
10Stranraer2127122245-2313
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you