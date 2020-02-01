Airdrieonians v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|22
|12
|6
|4
|43
|29
|14
|42
|2
|Falkirk
|22
|11
|8
|3
|44
|13
|31
|41
|3
|Airdrieonians
|22
|11
|5
|6
|33
|25
|8
|38
|4
|East Fife
|22
|8
|9
|5
|34
|29
|5
|33
|5
|Montrose
|21
|10
|2
|9
|35
|30
|5
|32
|6
|Dumbarton
|21
|8
|4
|9
|28
|36
|-8
|28
|7
|Clyde
|21
|6
|7
|8
|27
|34
|-7
|25
|8
|Peterhead
|22
|7
|4
|11
|26
|33
|-7
|25
|9
|Forfar
|22
|5
|4
|13
|21
|39
|-18
|19
|10
|Stranraer
|21
|2
|7
|12
|22
|45
|-23
|13