Barnet 2-1 Hartlepool United

Simeon Akinola scored a late winner as Barnet claimed a 2-1 National League victory over 10-man Hartlepool.

Gavan Holohan's dismissal for a second bookable offence after 48 minutes put Pools on the back foot and substitute Paul McCallum scored inside two minutes of his debut to give Barnet the lead.

McCallum arrived on loan from Solihull Moors on Friday and wasted no time in opening his account, prodding home from a corner after being introduced in the 62nd minute.

A Dan Sweeney own goal 15 minutes from time looked like handing Hartlepool an unlikely point, but Akinola - who earlier hit the crossbar with a free-kick - popped up with his 14th league goal of the season from McCallum's assist.

The result lifts Barnet above their opponents to 11th in the National League table.

Match report supplied by PA Media