Barnet 2-1 Hartlepool United

Simeon Akinola scored a late winner as Barnet claimed a 2-1 National League victory over 10-man Hartlepool.

Gavan Holohan's dismissal for a second bookable offence after 48 minutes put Pools on the back foot and substitute Paul McCallum scored inside two minutes of his debut to give Barnet the lead.

McCallum arrived on loan from Solihull Moors on Friday and wasted no time in opening his account, prodding home from a corner after being introduced in the 62nd minute.

A Dan Sweeney own goal 15 minutes from time looked like handing Hartlepool an unlikely point, but Akinola - who earlier hit the crossbar with a free-kick - popped up with his 14th league goal of the season from McCallum's assist.

The result lifts Barnet above their opponents to 11th in the National League table.

Line-ups

Barnet

  • 1Loach
  • 2AlexanderBooked at 54mins
  • 3JohnsonBooked at 35mins
  • 14AkinolaSubstituted forSparkesat 87'minutes
  • 6DunneBooked at 12mins
  • 4Reynolds
  • 8Adams
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 22WalkerSubstituted forMcCallumat 62'minutes
  • 23Tutonda
  • 26Sweeney

Substitutes

  • 11Sparkes
  • 15McCallum
  • 18Fonguck
  • 19McBurnie
  • 24Azaze

Hartlepool

  • 40Beeney
  • 2Southam
  • 16Liddle
  • 14HolohanBooked at 48mins
  • 3Kitching
  • 12OdusinaBooked at 59mins
  • 8FeatherstoneBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMolyneuxat 84'minutes
  • 29SheltonSubstituted forHawkesat 87'minutes
  • 7Donaldson
  • 23Toure
  • 35KeenaSubstituted forHarkerat 51'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Harker
  • 11Hawkes
  • 15Mafuta
  • 17Anderson
  • 21Molyneux
Referee:
Daniel Middleton
Attendance:
1,321

Live Text

Match ends, Barnet 2, Hartlepool United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnet 2, Hartlepool United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Hawkes replaces Mark Shelton.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Dan Sparkes replaces Simeon Akinola.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Luke Molyneux replaces Nicky Featherstone.

Goal!

Goal! Barnet 2, Hartlepool United 1. Simeon Akinola (Barnet).

Goal!

Own Goal by Dan Sweeney, Barnet. Barnet 1, Hartlepool United 1.

Booking

Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Barnet 1, Hartlepool United 0. Paul McCallum (Barnet).

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Paul McCallum replaces Josh Walker.

Booking

Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Cheye Alexander (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rob Harker replaces Aidan Keena.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United) for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Barnet 0, Hartlepool United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barnet 0, Hartlepool United 0.

Booking

Elliott Johnson (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

James Dunne (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow32196762323063
2Harrogate33168950401056
3Halifax33167104945455
4Yeovil33159957401754
5Boreham Wood321410848341452
6Notts County321311849331650
7Bromley33148115445950
8Solihull Moors321381142321047
9Dover32138114141047
10Woking33138124350-747
11Barnet30121084537846
12Stockport33137134450-646
13Hartlepool331111114947244
14Sutton United331012114138342
15Torquay33126155359-642
16Eastleigh321011113945-641
17Maidenhead United33125164148-741
18Aldershot331010133745-840
19Wrexham33109144243-139
20Dag & Red32910133439-537
21Chesterfield33810154257-1534
22Fylde31710143750-1331
23Ebbsfleet33612154162-2130
24Chorley33414152957-2826
View full National League table

