Wrexham v Dagenham & Redbridge

Wrexham will be without midfielder Akil Wright who is still out with injury.

Defender Jordon Thompson has signed from Coventry City on a month's loan and could make his debut for the hosts.

Dagenham could hand a start to Ben House who has re-joined the club on a temporary basis from Reading.

Both clubs are still looking over their shoulders in the National League, with Wrexham 17th, four points above the drop zone and Dagenham 20th, two points ahead of the bottom four.