National League
Wrexham15:00Dag & Red
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Dagenham & Redbridge

Wrexham will be without midfielder Akil Wright who is still out with injury.

Defender Jordon Thompson has signed from Coventry City on a month's loan and could make his debut for the hosts.

Dagenham could hand a start to Ben House who has re-joined the club on a temporary basis from Reading.

Both clubs are still looking over their shoulders in the National League, with Wrexham 17th, four points above the drop zone and Dagenham 20th, two points ahead of the bottom four.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st February 2020

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • BarnetBarnet15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • BarrowBarrow15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00WokingWoking
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00BromleyBromley
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • StockportStockport County15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00ChorleyChorley
  • Notts CountyNotts County17:20ChesterfieldChesterfield

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow31186760312960
2Harrogate32167949391055
3Yeovil32158956391753
4Halifax32157104744352
5Bromley321481053431050
6Boreham Wood311310846331349
7Notts County311211846331347
8Solihull Moors311381042301247
9Woking32138114348-547
10Stockport32137124448-446
11Hartlepool321111104845344
12Dover31128113941-244
13Barnet29111084336743
14Torquay32126145257-542
15Sutton United321011114037341
16Aldershot32109133644-839
17Wrexham32108144243-138
18Eastleigh31911113745-838
19Maidenhead United32115163948-938
20Dag & Red3199133439-536
21Chesterfield32810144254-1234
22Fylde30710133648-1231
23Ebbsfleet32611154061-2129
24Chorley32413152856-2825
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you