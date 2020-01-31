Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Bournemouth's injured forward Joshua King is a transfer target for Manchester United

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe expects Jefferson Lerma and Diego Rico to face Aston Villa despite niggling injuries.

The game is likely to come too soon for Junior Stanislas, Jack Stacey and Joshua King, with the latter attracting interest from Manchester United.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has overcome the calf strain that caused him to miss Tuesday's dramatic Carabao Cup semi-final win over Leicester.

There could be a Premier League debut for £8.5m forward Mbwana Samatta.

Jonathan Pearce: Villa must learn from deadly rivals Birmingham City. The Blues won the League Cup in 2011 but lost focus in the Premier League and went down. They've not been back.

This relegation six pointer is arguably more important than Wembley on 1 March. Neither team can afford defeat.

Bournemouth were mostly dreadful against Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday. Villa were resilient against Leicester.

The Cherries have picked up just 18 points from 18 home games at in a year. Victory over Brighton flattered them. Villa have won once in 10 away. A draw at Brighton flattered them.

But both have the free-falling Seagulls clearly in their sights now in the table.

Victory is paramount. Defeat deeply concerning.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on interest from Manchester United in Joshua King: "I am reluctant to let him leave. It's going to be a decision between the chief executive and owner.

"He is much valued and loved by us. He is a massive part of our team, he brings that unique pace and strength, coupled with technical ability and an eye for goal.

"I love Josh as a player and person. I know what Manchester United means to him with his history with the club, so I understand his position. Let's wait and see."

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "It's a very big game, but no bigger than the ones against Watford, Brighton and Burnley. They're teams in and around us and that's where our season will be defined.

"We've got to make sure there's no complacency on our part. Bournemouth showed last week against Brighton what they can do if you don't turn up.

"Our role as a team and a squad is to get out of that bottom group of five. You can only do that by performing and getting results."

Bournemouth finally got back to winning ways last time out against Brighton but Aston Villa have taken four points from their past two league games and I just have a feeling they will edge this one.

Prediction: 1-2

Aston Villa won 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium in the first top-flight fixture between the sides in August 2015. They have lost the two subsequent encounters, both at home.

This could become the first Premier League fixture in which the away team wins the first four meetings since West Ham versus Wigan in April 2007.

The Cherries are vying to win back-to-back Premier League home games for the first time in a year.

They have only earned 18 points from as many matches at the Vitality Stadium over the past 12 months (W4, D6, L8).

The three goals scored by Bournemouth to beat Brighton is one more than they managed in their previous nine games overall.

Eddie Howe's side have failed to score in four home fixtures this season - only Watford have fared worse.

Bournemouth have lost 10 of their past 13 league matches (W2, D1).

Callum and Harry Wilson have scored a combined 57% of the club's Premier League goals this season.

