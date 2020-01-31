Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has kept an unsurpassed eight Premier League clean sheets

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are boosted by the return of Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke after lengthy injury absences.

Cenk Tosun is out with a hamstring strain, while Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp are still sidelined.

Sheffield United could hand a debut to midfielder Sander Berge following his arrival in a club record deal.

David McGoldrick is the Blades' sole fitness doubt, with the forward nursing an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: When Sheffield United beat Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane back in August, it was their first top-flight win since 2007 - a day to remember.

There have been many more since for Chris Wilder's side, who sit eighth in the table - not least the nine away league games they went unbeaten from the start of this season.

With a host of first-teamers injured, Palace have won just one of their past nine league games - and haven't beaten a side currently in the top half since they won at Old Trafford in August.

In all probability, both Palace and Sheffield United will finish somewhere mid-table - and that should really be seen as a major achievement for both.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "Sheffield United have gone from strength to strength. They are a really good team and have played exceptionally well since their promotion.

"One of the things we know they do is to defend well and get bodies behind the ball very quickly. What I'm looking for from us is the quality to unlock their defence, to make it difficult for them to keep us out.

"Then it's for us and the movement from our players up front to create those opportunities and, most importantly, if we create them, to take them."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "It will be a tough game. It's a tough trip against a team in and around us but one we feel, as we always do, that we can attack and try and get a result from.

"We will have to do a lot of things right, they've got lot of talented players and a manager I have a huge amount of respect for. To still have the drive and ambition and will to win at his age is incredible."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace ended their run of draws with a home defeat at the hands of Southampton last time out and I don't think they will win this one either - the Blades are very good on the road.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United are winless in four league away fixtures against the Eagles, and failed to score in each of the last three.

Three of the four most recent meetings have ended in a 1-0 win for the home team.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are winless in six matches in all competitions (D4, L2).

Their only victory in nine league fixtures was 2-1 at home to West Ham on Boxing Day (D6, L2).

The Eagles have gone eight Premier League games without a clean sheet.

They have won just one of 13 matches against sides currently above them in the table (D5, L7).

Palace's tally of 10 goals at home is the lowest in the division. However, only Liverpool and Sheffield United have conceded fewer than the Eagles at home.

Roy Hodgson's side have scored a league-low five league goals before half-time this season, with just one of those coming at Selhurst Park.

Sheffield United