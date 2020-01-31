Liverpool v Southampton

Southampton's Stuart Armstrong faces several weeks out after suffering a hip injury last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to miss the visit of his previous club Southampton because of a muscle tear.

Fellow former Saint Adam Lallana is struggling with a virus, while James Milner is a doubt with a thigh injury.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is sidelined with the hip injury he suffered during the FA Cup draw with Tottenham.

Jannik Vestergaard is fit after concussion but new signing Kyle Walker-Peters will not make his Saints debut.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he wants to give the on-loan Spurs player more time to settle into the squad.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Danny Ings spent three injury-plagued years at Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp was still reluctant to let him go, saying if you could bottle his character and spirit it would sell worldwide.

Ings must sometimes look wistfully on the Anfield revolution and wonder if he should be a part of it. Fourteen goals from 19 league starts in a Southampton side that has struggled for much of the campaign - how many would he score if playing regularly in this Liverpool team?

Southampton have won two of their past seven visits to Anfield but, with Manchester City not playing until Sunday, Liverpool could be 22 points clear by full-time.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on his side's recent away form: "I think we had a few good journeys with our [away kit] yellow shorts.

"We go to Anfield knowing about Liverpool's record and the quality of their team but we don't play against their record, we play against 11 players and we want to show ourselves how far we have come, how competitive we are."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton have been great of late, and what a story their rise up the table has been.

Even though they are playing extremely well, it is hard to see them upsetting a Liverpool side who are just cruising along at the moment.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are looking for a sixth consecutive league win against Southampton.

However, Saints have managed to win on two of their past seven visits to Anfield - once in the league and once in the League Cup.

Southampton failed to score in their last three Premier League matches at Anfield.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won 19 successive Premier League home games - including all 12 this season. They could equal Manchester City's Premier League record of 20, set between March 2011 and March 2012.

Their 70 points from 24 matches this season is a top-flight record.

They are the first club in Europe's top five leagues to win more than 22 of their opening 24 fixtures of a league campaign.

In all top-flight divisions around the world, only Surinam's Robin Hood and Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk are currently on a longer unbeaten league run than Liverpool's 41 games.

Liverpool have earned 10 points more at home in 2019-20 than any other Premier League team.

Mohamed Salah has scored five goals in as many league appearances against Southampton.

Ten of Salah's 12 Premier League goals this season were scored in home fixtures.

Southampton