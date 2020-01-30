Leicester City v Chelsea

Wilfred Ndidi's equaliser earned Leicester a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in August's reverse fixture

TEAM NEWS

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has reported no new fitness concerns.

Jamie Vardy is available, having featured as a substitute in midweek despite a recent glute problem, but Wes Morgan and Nampalys Mendy remain out.

Chelsea will monitor striker Tammy Abraham, who has an ankle injury.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in training but this game may come too soon for the midfielder, whose last competitive appearance came in a 0-0 draw away to Leicester last May.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: It is third versus fourth, and although both sides have been inconsistent recently in the Premier League they remain firmly on course for a top-four finish and Champions League football next season.

Leicester suffered a major blow on Tuesday with that late defeat at Aston Villa denying them their first cup final in 20 years. Brendan Rodgers will be hoping there's no hangover against a Chelsea side that boasts a terrific record at the King Power Stadium.

Frank Lampard's men may have dropped soft away points since the turn of the year but overall they are still more productive on the road than at Stamford Bridge.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers on the disappointment of losing in the Carabao Cup semi-finals: "We've spoken about it a lot. Every team is unified when you're winning.

"They're going to have bumps along the way, but we have to use it as a motivating factor as we're still in another cup competition.

"I've seen them today and the spirit is still very strong."

His teams have drawn seven games and lost six against the Blues in all competitions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City are unbeaten in their past four Premier League games against Chelsea (W1, D3), their best run since a five-match streak between April 1999 and February 2001.

However, Chelsea have won five of their last seven Premier League away matches against Leicester. Their only defeat came in December 2015 - it proved to be the final game of Jose Mourinho's second spell in charge.

The Blues have won six matches at the King Power Stadium in all competitions, more than any other visiting team.

The home team were winless in the six most recent league meetings (D3, L3).

Leicester City

Leicester are unbeaten against London sides under Brendan Rodgers, winning seven of 10 top-flight matches. They have won five league games in a row against opposition from the capital since a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in August.

Leicester have lost two of their past three Premier League home matches - they had lost just one of their previous 15 at the King Power Stadium (W11, D3).

The Foxes have conceded 13 goals in seven league fixtures, two more than in their opening 17 games.

They have conceded just one goal from a corner, the best record of any Premier League team this season, along with Liverpool.

Jamie Vardy has failed to score in his last four league matches, equalling his longest drought under Rodgers. He has netted three times in 10 top-flight games against Chelsea.

Chelsea