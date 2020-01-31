West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's Shane Duffy is sidelined with a shin injury

TEAM NEWS

West Ham could give a debut to new signing Tomas Soucek against fellow strugglers Brighton.

Michail Antonio's thigh problem, which caused him to miss the midweek defeat by Liverpool, is being assessed.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy is out with a shin injury but he should be fit for their next match.

Dan Burn, Jose Izquierdo and Leon Balogun remain sidelined with respective shoulder, knee and thigh injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: A big game for both, with West Ham only out of the bottom three on goal difference and Brighton just two points clear of it going into the weekend.

West Ham made a promising start under David Moyes at the turn of the year, but things have since taken a downward turn with just a point from the last four games and an ignominious exit in the FA Cup at home to West Brom.

Brighton haven't fared much better in recent weeks, and have won only one of their past nine league games.

There is some good news for Graham Potter's team though. Unlike West Ham, their next two matches aren't away to Liverpool and Manchester City.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "We're in an exciting position and fighting in the hardest competition in the world, so this is a wonderful challenge for us. It's not easy, but you wouldn't expect it to be.

"We've done quite a lot of stuff well but we're in a tricky situation and we have to stick together to find solutions and that's what we'll do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is likely to be a very tight game. At Upton Park, you always felt the crowd were a huge help to West Ham but in their new home they are so far from the pitch they may as well be in a different postcode.

So it will be hard for the Hammers' fans to make themselves heard, but they have to be at it here because they know this is a big one.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v synth-pop star Georgia

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have never beaten Brighton in the Premier League, drawing twice and losing three times.

The last two league meetings have ended in a draw, including 1-1 in the reverse fixture in August.

The Hammers have won just one of their past four home games against Brighton in the league - but that was a 6-0 victory in the Championship in April 2012.

West Ham United

West Ham have only taken one point from four league matches.

No team has collected fewer points in the last seven Premier League games than West Ham's four.

They have lost six of their past nine Premier League games at London Stadium (W1, D2).

Their tally of seven Premier League home defeats is already more than in either of the previous two seasons.

West Ham have lost 17 points from a winning position this season, three more than any other side.

The Hammers' Premier League win rate in February is 42%, higher than in any other month of the year.

Brighton & Hove Albion