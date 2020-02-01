Swindon Town v Exeter City
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|30
|17
|5
|8
|53
|34
|19
|56
|2
|Exeter
|29
|15
|9
|5
|39
|30
|9
|54
|3
|Crewe
|29
|15
|7
|7
|53
|35
|18
|52
|4
|Plymouth
|28
|15
|6
|7
|47
|30
|17
|51
|5
|Colchester
|30
|12
|13
|5
|41
|26
|15
|49
|6
|Northampton
|29
|14
|7
|8
|44
|31
|13
|49
|7
|Bradford
|30
|12
|11
|7
|36
|28
|8
|47
|8
|Cheltenham
|28
|11
|12
|5
|42
|23
|19
|45
|9
|Forest Green
|30
|12
|8
|10
|35
|31
|4
|44
|10
|Port Vale
|30
|11
|11
|8
|38
|37
|1
|44
|11
|Newport
|27
|10
|9
|8
|27
|24
|3
|39
|12
|Salford
|30
|10
|9
|11
|40
|40
|0
|39
|13
|Crawley
|30
|8
|12
|10
|41
|43
|-2
|36
|14
|Walsall
|30
|10
|6
|14
|29
|41
|-12
|36
|15
|Grimsby
|28
|8
|9
|11
|30
|34
|-4
|33
|16
|Scunthorpe
|30
|8
|9
|13
|39
|45
|-6
|33
|17
|Oldham
|30
|7
|12
|11
|31
|44
|-13
|33
|18
|Cambridge
|30
|8
|8
|14
|31
|42
|-11
|32
|19
|Carlisle
|29
|8
|8
|13
|30
|46
|-16
|32
|20
|Leyton Orient
|30
|7
|10
|13
|36
|48
|-12
|31
|21
|Mansfield
|30
|7
|9
|14
|41
|48
|-7
|30
|22
|Macclesfield
|29
|7
|13
|9
|28
|32
|-4
|28
|23
|Morecambe
|30
|6
|8
|16
|27
|51
|-24
|26
|24
|Stevenage
|30
|3
|13
|14
|21
|36
|-15
|22