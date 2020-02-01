League One
Ipswich15:00Peterborough
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Peterborough United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham28155850282250
2Wycombe2814863632450
3Ipswich28139640251548
4Peterborough29137952361646
5Sunderland27129637241345
6Coventry261112336261045
7Portsmouth26128639291044
8Oxford Utd26118743261741
9Doncaster26118739251441
10Burton2711883733441
11Fleetwood2610973932739
12Gillingham2891273327639
13Bristol Rovers2710893136-538
14Lincoln City29114143636037
15Blackpool2681083331234
16Shrewsbury2681082430-634
17Accrington2879123742-530
18Rochdale2885153347-1429
19Wimbledon2777133340-728
20MK Dons2884162940-1128
21Tranmere2657142846-1822
22Southend2727183069-3913
23Bolton2548132055-358
View full League One table

