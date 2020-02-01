Championship
Birmingham15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest

Match report to follow later.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have won their last two home league games against Nottingham Forest, winning 1-0 in 2017-18 and 2-0 in 2018-19.
  • Nottingham Forest are looking to complete a league double over Birmingham for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.
  • Birmingham's Jérémie Bela has been directly involved in five goals in his last five league games for the Blues (1 goal, 4 assists).
  • Only West Bromwich Albion (29) have won more away Championship points than Nottingham Forest (27) this season.
  • Birmingham have taken just two points from their last seven home league matches (D2 L5), conceding 16 goals across those games.
  • Nottingham Forest forward Joe Lolley has scored five Championship goals against Birmingham - more than against any other side.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Cardiff30101374243-143
12Sheff Wed29126114033742
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull29116124138339
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR29115134753-638
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke3094173646-1031
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you