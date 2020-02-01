Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest
Match facts
- Birmingham have won their last two home league games against Nottingham Forest, winning 1-0 in 2017-18 and 2-0 in 2018-19.
- Nottingham Forest are looking to complete a league double over Birmingham for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.
- Birmingham's Jérémie Bela has been directly involved in five goals in his last five league games for the Blues (1 goal, 4 assists).
- Only West Bromwich Albion (29) have won more away Championship points than Nottingham Forest (27) this season.
- Birmingham have taken just two points from their last seven home league matches (D2 L5), conceding 16 goals across those games.
- Nottingham Forest forward Joe Lolley has scored five Championship goals against Birmingham - more than against any other side.