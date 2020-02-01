Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Blackburn
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough and Blackburn have shared draws in five of their last six league meetings at the Riverside Stadium, with Middlesbrough winning the other in December 2012.
  • Blackburn are looking to complete a league double over Middlesbrough for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in nine home games in all competitions (W4 D5), their best run since August 2016 under Aitor Karanka (10 in a row).
  • Blackburn's Adam Armstrong has been directly involved in nine goals in his last 10 Championship appearances (5 goals, 4 assists).
  • Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher has scored seven league goals this season, his best ever return in a Championship season.
  • Blackburn have lost two of their last 13 league games (W7 D4 L2) and have won their last two games, including a 5-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday in their last away game.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Cardiff30101374243-143
12Sheff Wed29126114033742
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull29116124138339
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR29115134753-638
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke3094173646-1031
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
View full Championship table

