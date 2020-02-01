Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Championship
Match report to follow later.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough and Blackburn have shared draws in five of their last six league meetings at the Riverside Stadium, with Middlesbrough winning the other in December 2012.
- Blackburn are looking to complete a league double over Middlesbrough for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in nine home games in all competitions (W4 D5), their best run since August 2016 under Aitor Karanka (10 in a row).
- Blackburn's Adam Armstrong has been directly involved in nine goals in his last 10 Championship appearances (5 goals, 4 assists).
- Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher has scored seven league goals this season, his best ever return in a Championship season.
- Blackburn have lost two of their last 13 league games (W7 D4 L2) and have won their last two games, including a 5-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday in their last away game.