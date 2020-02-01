Championship
QPR15:00Bristol City
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City

Match report to follow later.

Match facts

  • QPR are winless in seven games against Bristol City in all competitions (D2 L5) since a 1-0 win in October 2016.
  • Bristol City have won one of their last 18 away matches against QPR in all competitions, winning 3-0 in the Championship last season.
  • QPR are looking to win three consecutive home league games for the first time since November 2018.
  • Bristol City are looking to record four consecutive league victories without conceding for the first time since February 1990 under Joe Jordan.
  • Only Leeds (36) have scored more open play goals in the Championship this season than QPR (34).
  • Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 15 league appearances (3 goals, 8 assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Cardiff30101374243-143
12Sheff Wed29126114033742
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull29116124138339
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR29115134753-638
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke3094173646-1031
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
Top Stories

