Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Match report to follow later.
Match facts
- QPR are winless in seven games against Bristol City in all competitions (D2 L5) since a 1-0 win in October 2016.
- Bristol City have won one of their last 18 away matches against QPR in all competitions, winning 3-0 in the Championship last season.
- QPR are looking to win three consecutive home league games for the first time since November 2018.
- Bristol City are looking to record four consecutive league victories without conceding for the first time since February 1990 under Joe Jordan.
- Only Leeds (36) have scored more open play goals in the Championship this season than QPR (34).
- Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 15 league appearances (3 goals, 8 assists).