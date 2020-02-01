Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
Match report to follow later.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in five home league games against Millwall (W3 D2) since a 2-1 defeat in September 2005.
- Millwall haven't completed a league double over Sheffield Wednesday since the 2002-03 season.
- Sheffield Wednesday haven't lost four consecutive home league matches since December 2012 under manager Dave Jones.
- Millwall have lost their last two matches in all competitions, as many as they'd lost in their first 16 games under Gary Rowett (W9 D5 L2).
- Since Christmas, Sheffield Wednesday have lost more Championship games than any other team (5).
- Millwall's Jed Wallace has been directly involved in 19 league goals this season (10 goals, 9 assists).