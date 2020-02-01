Championship
Leeds15:00Wigan
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Wigan Athletic

Match report to follow later.

Match facts

  • Leeds United have lost just one of their last six league games against Wigan (W3 D2), losing 2-1 at Elland Road last season.
  • Wigan have lost just one of their six away matches against Leeds in all competitions (W3 D2 L1), a 2-0 defeat in December 2013.
  • Among the 78 teams that Leeds have faced at least five times in home games in all competitions, their lowest win record is against Wigan (17% - P6 W1 D2 L3).
  • Wigan have won just two of their last 38 away matches in all competitions, though one of those wins was against Leeds last season.
  • Leeds had 36 shots in their 2-1 home league defeat to Wigan last season - the most by a team in a Championship game last season.
  • Wigan are looking to become the first team to beat Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds twice at Elland Road in the Championship.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Cardiff30101374243-143
12Sheff Wed29126114033742
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull29116124138339
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR29115134753-638
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke3094173646-1031
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you