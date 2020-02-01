Leeds United v Wigan Athletic
-
- From the section Championship
Match report to follow later.
Match facts
- Leeds United have lost just one of their last six league games against Wigan (W3 D2), losing 2-1 at Elland Road last season.
- Wigan have lost just one of their six away matches against Leeds in all competitions (W3 D2 L1), a 2-0 defeat in December 2013.
- Among the 78 teams that Leeds have faced at least five times in home games in all competitions, their lowest win record is against Wigan (17% - P6 W1 D2 L3).
- Wigan have won just two of their last 38 away matches in all competitions, though one of those wins was against Leeds last season.
- Leeds had 36 shots in their 2-1 home league defeat to Wigan last season - the most by a team in a Championship game last season.
- Wigan are looking to become the first team to beat Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds twice at Elland Road in the Championship.