Championship
Preston15:00Swansea
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Swansea City

Match report to follow later.

Match facts

  • Preston are unbeaten in three home league games against Swansea (W2 D1) since losing 2-0 to September 2008.
  • Swansea are looking to complete their first league double over Preston since the 2008-09 season.
  • Preston manager Alex Neil won his first league match against Swansea in November 2015 with Norwich but is since winless in four against the Swans (D1 L3).
  • Swansea have lost three of their last five away Championship games (W1 D1 L3) after losing none of their opening nine on the road this season.
  • 10 of Preston's last 14 league goals have been scored in the first half, including all three goals in their 3-0 win over Barnsley in their last league match.
  • Swansea's Andre Ayew has scored 10 league goals this season, the first time he's reached that tally in a season since his first campaign at the Swans in 2015-16.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Cardiff30101374243-143
12Sheff Wed29126114033742
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull29116124138339
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR29115134753-638
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke3094173646-1031
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you