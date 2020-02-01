Championship
Fulham15:00Huddersfield
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Huddersfield Town

Match report to follow later.

Match facts

  • Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Huddersfield Town (W5 D2) since losing 1-0 in April 1993.
  • Huddersfield have won one of their last 14 league games against Fulham (W1 D4 L9), winning 1-0 in the Premier League last season.
  • Fulham's Anthony Knockaert has netted five Championship goals against Huddersfield - against no side has he scored more (five vs Sheffield Wednesday).
  • Huddersfield have won both of their away league matches in London under Danny Cowley, winning 1-0 at both Brentford and Charlton.
  • Fulham have kept clean sheets in their last three league games, last keeping four in a row in April 2018.
  • Huddersfield are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since February 2017, when they beat QPR and Rotherham.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Cardiff30101374243-143
12Sheff Wed29126114033742
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull29116124138339
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR29115134753-638
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke3094173646-1031
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you