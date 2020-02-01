Fulham v Huddersfield Town
Match report to follow later.
Match facts
- Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Huddersfield Town (W5 D2) since losing 1-0 in April 1993.
- Huddersfield have won one of their last 14 league games against Fulham (W1 D4 L9), winning 1-0 in the Premier League last season.
- Fulham's Anthony Knockaert has netted five Championship goals against Huddersfield - against no side has he scored more (five vs Sheffield Wednesday).
- Huddersfield have won both of their away league matches in London under Danny Cowley, winning 1-0 at both Brentford and Charlton.
- Fulham have kept clean sheets in their last three league games, last keeping four in a row in April 2018.
- Huddersfield are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since February 2017, when they beat QPR and Rotherham.