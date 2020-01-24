Saturday's back pages

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "United fans plan walkout protest"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "Tranmere's Liverpool fan out to stun Solskjaer"
Independent
In the Independent, "Solskjaer insists he is not facing United sack"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Klopp wants more prize than he can remember"
The Times
In the Times, Eriksen to join Inter for £16.5m
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "United fans planning to walk out"
The Sun
In the Sun, "I won't crack"

