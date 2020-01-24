Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 1.
Erling Braut Haaland scores two more in Dortmund win over Cologne
-
- From the section European Football
Erling Braut Haaland followed up his debut hat-trick with two more goals off the bench as Borussia Dortmund hammered Cologne to continue their pursuit of Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.
Haaland netted twice in his 26 minutes on the pitch to seal Dortmund's win.
Before that, England winger Jadon Sancho set up the opener for Raphael Guerreiro and netted his side's third, either side of Marco Reus' neat finish.
Mark Uth had made it 3-1 before Haaland stole the limelight once again.
The 19-year-old Leeds-born striker - the son of former Norway international Alf Inge Haaland - has now scored his first five goals in a Bundesliga record 57 minutes of football for Dortmund.
He is not the only record breaker in the Dortmund side, with Sancho - at 19 years and 305 days - becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 24 goals in the division.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 15Hummels
- 16Akanji
- 5Hakimi
- 19Brandt
- 28WitselBooked at 38mins
- 13Guerreiro
- 23T HazardSubstituted forHaalandat 65'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forDahoudat 80'minutes
- 7SanchoSubstituted forReynaat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dahoud
- 9Alcácer
- 10Götze
- 14Schulz
- 17Haaland
- 18Balerdi
- 22Morey
- 32Reyna
- 35Hitz
Köln
- 1Horn
- 19EhizibueSubstituted forModesteat 74'minutes
- 33BornauwBooked at 13mins
- 5Czichos
- 34Katterbach
- 28Skhiri
- 14Hector
- 29ThielmannSubstituted forKainzat 45'minutes
- 23UthSubstituted forRexhbecajat 80'minutes
- 38Jakobs
- 15Córdoba
Substitutes
- 2Schmitz
- 7Risse
- 9Terodde
- 18Kessler
- 20Rexhbecaj
- 22Meré
- 24Drexler
- 27Modeste
- 30Kainz
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 1.
Attempt missed. Anthony Modeste (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Florian Kainz with a cross following a corner.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Attempt saved. Elvis Rexhbecaj (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jhon Córdoba.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Jadon Sancho.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, 1. FC Köln 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud following a fast break.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Elvis Rexhbecaj (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Modeste (1. FC Köln).
Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Elvis Rexhbecaj replaces Mark Uth.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastiaan Bornauw (1. FC Köln).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, 1. FC Köln 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz tries a through ball, but Jhon Córdoba is caught offside.
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Sebastiaan Bornauw tries a through ball, but Anthony Modeste is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Anthony Modeste replaces Kingsley Ehizibue.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Noah Katterbach (1. FC Köln).
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Timo Horn tries a through ball, but Jhon Córdoba is caught offside.
Foul by Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).
Noah Katterbach (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Ehizibue with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jhon Córdoba.
Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FC Köln 1. Mark Uth (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Ehizibue following a corner.
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jhon Córdoba (1. FC Köln).
Attempt saved. Mark Uth (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Noah Katterbach.
Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Uth (1. FC Köln).
Attempt saved. Mark Uth (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Ehizibue.