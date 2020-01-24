Bobby Decordova-Reid: Fulham sign Cardiff City forward on permanent deal

Bobby Decordova-Reid's best season to date saw him score 21 goals for Bristol City in 2017-18

Fulham have completed the permanent signing of forward Bobby Decordova-Reid from fellow Championship side Cardiff City, for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Craven Cottage, scoring four goals in 25 appearances.

Decordova-Reid joined Cardiff for £10m from Bristol City in 2018, his five Premier League goals last season not enough to keep the Bluebirds up.

He has signed until 2023, with Fulham having the option of a further year.

"It's very nice to get it done and dusted. Now we progress with the season and hopefully there's big things to come," Decordova-Reid told the club website.

Fulham's vice-chairman Tony Khan said: "I'm delighted that we managed to get it across the line and now make it permanent, as Bobby's been great for us and we expect there's a lot more to come."

