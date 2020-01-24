Valentino Lazaro joins Newcastle on loan from Inter Milan

Valentino Lazaro arrives at Newcastle's Darsley Park training complex

Newcastle have signed Austria international midfielder Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter Milan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old began his career with Red Bull Salzburg and moved to Hertha Berlin before joining Inter last year.

He made his international debut in 2014 and has won 28 caps. He will wear the number 23 shirt.

Lazaro is the second loan addition of the week, following Schalke's ex-Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb.

"I've only heard great things about the club," Lazaro said.

"I've had good talks with the coach so I feel very happy to be here now. Those conversations convinced me this is the right place for me to come."

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said: "Valentino is a quality player who'll add to us in attacking areas of the field, where we need to improve.

"He can play in a few positions but he is a natural winger with an excellent delivery."

Newcastle gained their first league victory of the year at home to Chelsea last weekend and are 14th in the table.

This weekend they host League One Oxford United in the FA Cup.