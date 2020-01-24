Matty Kennedy: St Johnstone winger to join Aberdeen early as clubs agree move

Kennedy has scored five goals in 21 appearances this season for St Johnstone

Aberdeen are expected to announce the early signing of St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy in the next 24 hours.

Kennedy, 25, had already agreed three-year contract to join the Pittodrie club at the end of the season.

But the clubs are close to concluding a deal that would allow the player to make the switch now.

Kennedy has scored 12 goals in 62 appearances for St Johnstone since joining in July 2018, netting five times this term.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes had previously confirmed talks had been taking place about a fast-track of the transfer as he looks to bolster his forward options.