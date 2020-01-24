Cameron Borthwick-Jackson: Manchester United defender joins Oldham on loan

From the section

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson spent last season on loan at Scunthorpe, scoring two goals in 33 games

League Two side Oldham Athletic have signed Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with League One outfit Tranmere Rovers, featuring six times in all competitions.

Borthwick-Jackson, predominantly a left-back, has previously spent time on loan at Wolves, Leeds and Scunthorpe.

He has made 14 senior appearances for the Red Devils.

