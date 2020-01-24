Justin Edinburgh: Leyton Orient to rename stand after former manager

Justin Edinburgh won the FA Cup as player with Tottenham and managed Newport County, Gillingham and Northampton Town before moving to Orient in November 2017

Leyton Orient will rename a stand at the Breyer Group Stadium after their former head coach Justin Edinburgh.

Edinburgh passed away aged 49 in June 2019, weeks after leading the O's to the National League title and promotion back to the English Football League.

The West Stand will be officially renamed as the Justin Edinburgh Stand before Saturday's League Two game against Newport County (15:00 GMT).

His wife Kerri and children Charlie and Cydnie will be present at the occasion.

"It is with enormous pride and excitement that we will be attending the official unveiling of The Justin Edinburgh Stand," Kerri Edinburgh told the Orient website.

"Over the past months we can't thank Leyton Orient enough for their continued support to us all.

"We'll be forever grateful for that, and know why Justin loved this club and the people involved with it so much."

The logo of the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation, which was set up by the family to spread information about heart and cardiac issues, will feature prominently on the stand.

Edinburgh, who also managed Newport - whom he led to promotion to League Two in 2013 - Gillingham and Northampton, passed away five days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"We are proud to be revealing the new name for the West Stand which we hope will be a fitting tribute to Justin whilst also promoting the exceptional work of the Foundation," Orient chief executive Danny Macklin added.